Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

News Bulletin Reports
08-06-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly signaled an intention to shorten the duration of the war in Gaza, setting a target timeline for its conclusion, according to security assessments held with senior Israeli military officials. 

The shift in tone comes amid growing battlefield challenges and a rising death toll among Israeli soldiers.

The development marks a departure from the approach favored by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle, who have advocated for prolonging the military campaign. 

The renewed use of ambush tactics and booby-trapped buildings by Palestinian fighters in Gaza has resulted in daily casualties among Israeli forces, prompting internal debates over the war's direction.

In response to public anger over the steady return of fallen soldiers in coffins and the risks facing Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Zamir has raised the need for "military restructuring" as part of a broader plan to re-strengthen the army.

Even as talk of winding down the Gaza offensive gains momentum, Israel continues to prioritize its northern and regional fronts. The Israeli military insists on enforcing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on its own terms, including through the use of force if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force and missile defense systems remain on high alert, preparing for the possibility that U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations may collapse. In such a scenario, a military option remains a viable option. 

At the same time, Israel is actively maintaining its operational dominance in Syria, showing little regard for recent de-escalation overtures from Damascus.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Shift

Strategy

Israel

Chief of Staff

Eyal Zamir

Benjamin Netanyahu

Timeline

Gaza

War

Casualties

LBCI Next
Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-22

Qatar condemns killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-22

UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14

Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Phone threat sparks panic in Saksakiyeh in Tyre, turns out to be a prank

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-26

Lebanon's president and first lady meet world leaders during Pope Francis' funeral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53

Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
World News
09:29

Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

PM Salam vows end to impunity on judges' assassination anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More