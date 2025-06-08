Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly signaled an intention to shorten the duration of the war in Gaza, setting a target timeline for its conclusion, according to security assessments held with senior Israeli military officials.



The shift in tone comes amid growing battlefield challenges and a rising death toll among Israeli soldiers.



The development marks a departure from the approach favored by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his inner circle, who have advocated for prolonging the military campaign.



The renewed use of ambush tactics and booby-trapped buildings by Palestinian fighters in Gaza has resulted in daily casualties among Israeli forces, prompting internal debates over the war's direction.



In response to public anger over the steady return of fallen soldiers in coffins and the risks facing Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Zamir has raised the need for "military restructuring" as part of a broader plan to re-strengthen the army.



Even as talk of winding down the Gaza offensive gains momentum, Israel continues to prioritize its northern and regional fronts. The Israeli military insists on enforcing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on its own terms, including through the use of force if necessary.



Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force and missile defense systems remain on high alert, preparing for the possibility that U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations may collapse. In such a scenario, a military option remains a viable option.



At the same time, Israel is actively maintaining its operational dominance in Syria, showing little regard for recent de-escalation overtures from Damascus.