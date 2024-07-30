Men's triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels

Sports News
2024-07-30 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Men&#39;s triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Men's triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels

The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organizers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed until Wednesday at 10:45 AM local time (0845 GMT), immediately after the women's event, which is scheduled for 8 AM that day.

Organizers had previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.

"Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits," they said early on Tuesday.

Should levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning both the men's and women's races are likely to be postponed to Friday, the contingency day reserved for the events.

If by Friday the water quality is still not good enough, the swim leg will be scrapped and athletes will compete in a duathlon instead. For the mixed triathlon relay event on Aug. 5, the contingency day is Aug. 6.

Adding to the risk of another postponement, France's state weather service has forecast a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday evening and overnight.


Reuters

Sports News

Men

Triathlon

Race

Seine

Pollution

France

Olympics

Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-06-28

River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Pouring rain disrupts Games after drenched opening ceremony

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-27

Boxing-Samoa coach dies during Paris Games

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Macron says Olympic opening ceremony made France 'extremely proud'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-29

Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More