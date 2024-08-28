Paralympics opening ceremony starts in Paris

Sports News
2024-08-28
High views
Paralympics opening ceremony starts in Paris
Paralympics opening ceremony starts in Paris

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics began in Place de la Concorde in central Paris in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

The Games, which open two and a half weeks after the end of the highly successful Olympics, will run until September 8.

AFP

Sports News

Paralympics

Olympics

Paris

France

Emmanuel Macron

