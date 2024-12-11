News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Morocco, Spain, and Portugal announced as 2030 World Cup hosts, 2034 edition awarded to Saudi Arabia
Sports News
2024-12-11 | 10:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Morocco, Spain, and Portugal announced as 2030 World Cup hosts, 2034 edition awarded to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will host the men's soccer World Cup in 2034 while the 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries, world soccer's governing body FIFA confirmed on Wednesday.
The decision was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino following a virtual extraordinary Congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.
"We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity," Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.
Reuters
Sports News
Morocco
Spain
Portugal
World Cup
Saudi Arabia
FIFA
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-03
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
World News
2024-12-03
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-02
France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-11-27
Saudi Arabia praises 'all international efforts' made to reach Lebanon ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2024-11-25
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Sports News
2024-11-25
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
0
Sports News
2024-11-22
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
Sports News
2024-11-22
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
0
Sports News
2024-11-20
Israeli strike leaves Lebanese footballer Celine Haidar in coma
Sports News
2024-11-20
Israeli strike leaves Lebanese footballer Celine Haidar in coma
0
Sports News
2024-11-18
Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024
Sports News
2024-11-18
Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN appeals for over $4 bn for aid in Gaza, West Bank in 2025
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN appeals for over $4 bn for aid in Gaza, West Bank in 2025
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers bodies from Tyre district after ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers bodies from Tyre district after ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
3
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
4
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
6
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
7
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
8
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More