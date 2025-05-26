Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

A young man was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout during a wedding celebration in the town of Bodai, west of Baalbek.



The violence erupted following a confrontation between two young men from different clans. According to local reports, tensions flared after one of the men danced with the bride, provoking the other with whom he had a prior dispute.



The argument quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire amid a crowd of wedding guests.



The Lebanese army has launched an operation to track down those involved in the shooting.