Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
A young man was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout during a wedding celebration in the town of Bodai, west of Baalbek.
The violence erupted following a confrontation between two young men from different clans. According to local reports, tensions flared after one of the men danced with the bride, provoking the other with whom he had a prior dispute.
The argument quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire amid a crowd of wedding guests.
The Lebanese army has launched an operation to track down those involved in the shooting.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Shooting
Wedding
Baalbek
Lebanese Army
Next
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Previous
