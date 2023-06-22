Apple’s Vision Pro SDK is now available, in-person developer labs launch next month

Apple on Thursday announced that its visionOS software development kit is now available, allowing 3D parties to begin building content for the Vision Pro. The SDK is available at least half a year before the headset officially goes on sale in the US, priced at $3,500.



The company is banking on developer interest to help drive excitement around the system, which was met with a lukewarm reception when it was unveiled at WWDC earlier this month. Content has been a major sticking point for years of VR and AR development, but Apple is no doubt banking on a stocked App Store by the time the system arrives in early 2024.

Read the full story at: