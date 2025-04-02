Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Is it possible that the pyramids in Egypt are not just historical tombs for the kings buried within them?



More than 4,500 years have passed since the construction of the pyramids, and they remain a mystery that continues to intrigue researchers who are working to uncover their secrets, the methods of their construction, and the way of life of the pharaohs at that time.



The latest development comes from a group of Italian researchers who announced the discovery of what could be a "massive city" and geometric structures beneath the pyramids—an intricate underground network, the reasons for which remain unknown.



The story began when the researchers claimed they detected a complete complex beneath Giza's middle pyramid—the Khafre Pyramid.



The complex comprises five buildings likely connected by passageways and eight columns directly beneath them.



Each column reaches a depth of more than 600 meters underground and is seemingly surrounded by a spiral staircase. These details were revealed using SAR radar technology, which is designed to produce high-resolution images from deep within the Earth.



These findings have reignited the debate about the possible existence of the legendary Hall of Records, which is believed to contain the secrets of ancient civilization.



However, all of this information provided by the researchers lacks rigorous scientific verification.



Some specialists have questioned the effectiveness of the radar technology used and Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass described these claims as rumors that are not supported by any scientific evidence.



He emphasized that the academic community requires multiple peer reviews and publication in specialized scientific journals, which has not occurred in this case.



Nevertheless, this does not dismiss the fact that many secrets remain hidden about the pyramids, and there are still many things related to them that scientists have yet to uncover.



This massive stone structure, built thousands of years ago, continues to elude our understanding. With all the legends surrounding it, every new discovery seems to capture the world’s attention.



The pyramids are not just tombs or hidden cities; they are a symbol of what humanity can achieve when it surpasses the limits of time and knowledge.