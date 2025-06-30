Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

30-06-2025 | 03:55
Lebanon&#39;s Grand Mufti set to meet Syria&#39;s president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI sources confirmed Monday that Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian will visit Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa next Saturday, heading a delegation of religious officials.

