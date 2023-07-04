News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
‘GAFAM’ tech giants, ByteDance and Samsung expect to face EU’s rebooted antitrust regime
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
‘GAFAM’ tech giants, ByteDance and Samsung expect to face EU’s rebooted antitrust regime
Seven tech giants have informed the European Union that its rebooted antitrust regime — the Digital Markets Act (DMA) — will apply to them.
The initial seven, the majority of whom are US-based giants, are: Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and Samsung.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/04/dma-seven/
Variety and Tech
Seven
Tech
Giant
GAFAM
ByteDance
Samsung
Expect
Face
EU
European Union
Rebooted
Antitrust
Regime
Next
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan's 'killer mountain'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Adtech giant Criteo hit with revised €40M fine by French data privacy body over GDPR breaches
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Adtech giant Criteo hit with revised €40M fine by French data privacy body over GDPR breaches
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Europe-wide raids as German property giant probed
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Europe-wide raids as German property giant probed
0
World News
2023-06-28
EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro
World News
2023-06-28
EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro
0
World News
2023-06-20
Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO
World News
2023-06-20
Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:23
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6
Variety and Tech
06:23
Threads, Instagram’s Twitter competitor, is expected July 6
0
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
0
Variety and Tech
06:16
Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move
Variety and Tech
06:16
Twitter competitors soar after yet another bad Musk move
0
Variety and Tech
06:15
Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model
Variety and Tech
06:15
Apple reportedly slashes Vision Pro production, pushes back cheaper model
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
0
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
0
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
4
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
7
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
8
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More