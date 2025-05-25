News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Variety and Tech
25-05-2025 | 03:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut
Hasan Hadi, the first filmmaker from Iraq to be selected for the prestigious Cannes Festival, on Saturday won a top prize for his childhood adventure under economic sanctions in "The President's Cake."
His first feature-length film follows nine-year-old Lamia after her school teacher picks her to bake the class a cake for President Saddam Hussein's birthday or risk being denounced for disloyalty.
It is the early 1990s, the country is under crippling U.N. sanctions, and she and her grandmother can barely afford to eat.
The pair set off from their home in the marshlands into town to try to track down the unaffordable ingredients.
Hadi dedicated his Camera d'Or award, which honors first-time directors, to "every kid or child around the world who somehow finds love, friendship, and joy amid war, sanctions, and dictatorship.
"You are the real heroes," he said.
He later shared the stage with dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who won the festival's Palme D'Or top prize for his "It Was Just an Accident," the tale of five ordinary Iranians confronting a man they believed tortured them in jail.
"The President's Cake" has received excellent reviews since premiering last week in the Directors' Fortnight section. Cinema bible Variety called it a "tragicomic gem."
Deadline said it was "head and shoulders above" some of the films in the running for the festival's Palme d'Or top prize, and "could turn out to be Iraq's first nominee for an Oscar."
Also from the Middle East, Palestinian director Tawfeek Barhom received his award for his short film "I'm Glad You're Dead Now."
After giving thanks, he took the opportunity to mention the war in Gaza.
"In 20 years from now when we are visiting the Gaza Strip, try not to think about the dead and have a nice trip," he said.
Outside the main competition, Gazan twin brothers Arab and Tarzan Nasser on Friday received a directing award in the Certain Regard parallel section for "Once Upon A Time In Gaza."
One of them dedicated the award to Palestinians, especially those living in their homeland of Gaza, which they left in 2012.
He said that, when they hesitated to return to Cannes to receive the prize, his mother had encouraged him to go and tell the world about the suffering of people in Gaza.
"She said, 'No, no, no, you have to go. Tell them to stop the genocide," he said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Iraq
Cannes Festival
Film
Iran
Gaza
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:34
Power outage hits Cannes region during film festival
World News
06:34
Power outage hits Cannes region during film festival
0
Middle East News
2025-03-12
Syria's al-Sharaa expected at Brussels donor summit in first Europe trip: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-03-12
Syria's al-Sharaa expected at Brussels donor summit in first Europe trip: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanon's PM Salam meets UN's Guterres in Iraq
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanon's PM Salam meets UN's Guterres in Iraq
0
World News
2025-05-09
Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary
World News
2025-05-09
Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
0
World News
2025-05-22
Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war
World News
2025-05-22
Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-21
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace
Variety and Tech
2025-05-21
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-21
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
Variety and Tech
2025-05-21
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-03
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
Lebanon News
2025-03-03
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
0
Lebanon News
12:26
Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.
Lebanon News
12:26
Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion
2
Lebanon News
12:48
Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
12:48
Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
3
Lebanon News
07:25
Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)
Lebanon News
07:25
Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)
4
Lebanon News
14:01
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
14:01
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections
5
Lebanon News
12:26
Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.
Lebanon News
12:26
Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
7
Lebanon News
03:15
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
Lebanon News
03:15
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
8
Lebanon News
08:52
Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM
Lebanon News
08:52
Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More