From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



If ice cream is your go-to comfort when it's hot or you're stressed, brace yourself—prices could soon "melt" your budget.



Supermarket ice cream may soon get more expensive due to a sharp increase in the global price of coconut oil, a key ingredient in many brands.



Coconut oil helps ice cream maintain its texture and freeze properly.



But the pressure isn't just coming from the dessert aisle. Demand for coconut oil is surging worldwide, fueled by its use in food products, cosmetics like shampoos and creams, and even as a biofuel alternative in some countries.



This spike has already impacted the prices of other goods such as coffee and cocoa, which are also viewed as commodities for investment.



So next time you grab a scoop, know that rising coconut oil costs might be behind the price tag. Enjoy it while you can!