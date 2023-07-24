News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure
Thousands of companies could be at risk from an actively exploited Citrix zero-day that hackers have already abused to target at least one critical infrastructure organization in the United States.
Citrix last week sounded the alarm about the critical-rated flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-3519 with a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, which impacts NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway devices. These enterprise-facing products are designed for secure application delivery and providing VPN connectivity, and are used extensively worldwide, particularly within critical infrastructure organizations.
Citrix warned that the zero-day could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to run arbitrary code on a device and said it has evidence that the vulnerability was exploited in the wild. Citrix released security updates to the vulnerability on July 18 and is urging customers to install the patches as soon as possible.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/24/citrix-zero-day-critical-infrastructure/
Variety and Tech
Hackers
Exploit
Citrix
Zero
Day
Target
US
Critical
Infrastructure
Next
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
ChatGPT comes to Android next week, but you can sign up today
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Chinese hackers raided US government email accounts by exploiting Microsoft cloud bug
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Chinese hackers raided US government email accounts by exploiting Microsoft cloud bug
0
World News
06:59
Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa
World News
06:59
Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa
0
World News
03:57
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
World News
03:57
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
0
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
Variety and Tech
09:47
Lebanon participates in the Jerash International Festival with the Seniors and Art of Joy team
0
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
Variety and Tech
09:32
TikTok is adding support for text posts
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
0
World News
2023-06-12
Biden to undergo root canal at White House
World News
2023-06-12
Biden to undergo root canal at White House
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
2
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
3
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
5
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
6
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
7
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
8
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More