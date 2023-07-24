Hackers exploit Citrix zero-day to target US critical infrastructure

Thousands of companies could be at risk from an actively exploited Citrix zero-day that hackers have already abused to target at least one critical infrastructure organization in the United States.



Citrix last week sounded the alarm about the critical-rated flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-3519 with a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, which impacts NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway devices. These enterprise-facing products are designed for secure application delivery and providing VPN connectivity, and are used extensively worldwide, particularly within critical infrastructure organizations.



Citrix warned that the zero-day could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to run arbitrary code on a device and said it has evidence that the vulnerability was exploited in the wild. Citrix released security updates to the vulnerability on July 18 and is urging customers to install the patches as soon as possible.

