Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03 | 09:01
Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
Xiaomi has silently pulled its music player and streaming app Mi Music from the Play Store in India, continuing its shutdown of various services in the country where it is under regulatory pressure.
The China-based phone maker launched the Mi Music app in partnership with the Indian entertainment company Hungama in 2018 to provide music streaming to its customers. Archived pages on the web suggest that the app had more than 1 billion lifetime downloads.
“Get unlimited access to millions of music, curated playlists, and content from your favorite artists. This is the music app for you to listen to online and offline music,” the Play Store description of the app read.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/03/xiaomi-removes-its-mi-music-app-from-the-play-store/
Variety and Tech
Xiaomi
Removes
Mi
Music
App
Play
Store
