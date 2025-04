Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that amending the municipal elections law is unlikely due to time constraints, warning that any changes would delay the elections.In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat , Berri reiterated his commitment to holding the elections on time and opposed any postponement.He also emphasized the importance of maintaining sectarian balance in Beirut, proposing the formation of a broad political alliance, involving key parties and influential families, to support the list most likely to achieve balance.Berri confirmed that he and his ally, Hezbollah, would actively support the list, and called for national unity, particularly after the Future Movement’s decision to abstain from the elections. He stressed the need for a broad political coalition moving forward.