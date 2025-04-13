Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

Lebanon News
13-04-2025 | 12:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that amending the municipal elections law is unlikely due to time constraints, warning that any changes would delay the elections.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri reiterated his commitment to holding the elections on time and opposed any postponement.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining sectarian balance in Beirut, proposing the formation of a broad political alliance, involving key parties and influential families, to support the list most likely to achieve balance.

Berri confirmed that he and his ally, Hezbollah, would actively support the list, and called for national unity, particularly after the Future Movement’s decision to abstain from the elections. He stressed the need for a broad political coalition moving forward.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Municipal

Elections

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
King Salman Relief Center distributes 1,680 food baskets to Lebanese families across the country
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More