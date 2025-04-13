News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
13-04-2025 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that amending the municipal elections law is unlikely due to time constraints, warning that any changes would delay the elections.
In an interview with
Asharq Al-Awsat
, Berri reiterated his commitment to holding the elections on time and opposed any postponement.
He also emphasized the importance of maintaining sectarian balance in Beirut, proposing the formation of a broad political alliance, involving key parties and influential families, to support the list most likely to achieve balance.
Berri confirmed that he and his ally, Hezbollah, would actively support the list, and called for national unity, particularly after the Future Movement’s decision to abstain from the elections. He stressed the need for a broad political coalition moving forward.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Municipal
Elections
Hezbollah
Next
King Salman Relief Center distributes 1,680 food baskets to Lebanese families across the country
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
0
Lebanon News
13:37
Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'
Lebanon News
13:37
Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
3
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
4
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
5
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
14:00
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
6
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More