Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09 | 04:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
A US federal court in New York sentenced cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as "Otoniel," to 45 years in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of drug trafficking charges.
Colombia extradited Otoniel in May 2022. In January 2023, he pleaded guilty to international cocaine trafficking, admitting to smuggling over 96 tons of cocaine into the United States through Central America and Mexico.
Judge Dora Irizarry of the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, approved the prosecutor's request, affirming that the case involved "without a doubt, one of the most dangerous drug trafficking cases" presented to the court.
At 51 years old, Otonielfaced a possible sentence ranging from a minimum of 20 years to life in prison. He was ultimately sentenced to 45 years in prison for each charge, but his sentences will run concurrently, resulting in a total of 45 years in prison.
In January, he also consented to a forfeiture order of $216 million.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the verdict in a statement from his office, stating, "This sentence sends a clear message that the Department of Justice will track down leaders of drug trafficking organizations who harm the American people and hold them accountable wherever they are and however long it takes."
In January, Otoniel admitted that his organization, which includes former members of far-right armed groups, had committed murders. The cartel counted around six thousand members.
According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the "Clan del Golfo" cartel collaborated with Mexican cartels like "Sinaloa" and "Jalisco New Generation" to smuggle drugs into the United States.
It's noted that 90 percent of the drugs reaching the US market originate from Colombia and are often mixed with the potent and deadly substance fentanyl by Mexican cartels.
AFP
