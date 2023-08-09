Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States

2023-08-09 | 04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years&#39; imprisonment in the United States
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States

A US federal court in New York sentenced cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as "Otoniel," to 45 years in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of drug trafficking charges.

Colombia extradited Otoniel in May 2022. In January 2023, he pleaded guilty to international cocaine trafficking, admitting to smuggling over 96 tons of cocaine into the United States through Central America and Mexico.

Judge Dora Irizarry of the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, approved the prosecutor's request, affirming that the case involved "without a doubt, one of the most dangerous drug trafficking cases" presented to the court.

At 51 years old, Otonielfaced a possible sentence ranging from a minimum of 20 years to life in prison. He was ultimately sentenced to 45 years in prison for each charge, but his sentences will run concurrently, resulting in a total of 45 years in prison.

In January, he also consented to a forfeiture order of $216 million.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the verdict in a statement from his office, stating, "This sentence sends a clear message that the Department of Justice will track down leaders of drug trafficking organizations who harm the American people and hold them accountable wherever they are and however long it takes."

In January, Otoniel admitted that his organization, which includes former members of far-right armed groups, had committed murders. The cartel counted around six thousand members.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the "Clan del Golfo" cartel collaborated with Mexican cartels like "Sinaloa" and "Jalisco New Generation" to smuggle drugs into the United States.

It's noted that 90 percent of the drugs reaching the US market originate from Colombia and are often mixed with the potent and deadly substance fentanyl by Mexican cartels.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

