US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
Variety and Tech
21-05-2025 | 08:32
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
U.S. singer Chris Brown was on Wednesday granted bail by a London court after he was charged with a serious assault, clearing the way for his world tour to begin next month.
Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.
The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.
Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last week after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.
He was initially refused bail on Friday, but was granted bail on Wednesday on the condition he pay 4 million pounds ($5.4 million) with a further 1 million pounds due in seven days.
Reuters
US
Singer
Chris Brown
Bail
UK
Court
World
Tour
