UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace

Variety and Tech
21-05-2025 | 12:25
High views
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace

The United Arab Emirates launched a new Arabic language artificial intelligence (AI) model on Wednesday as the regional race to develop AI technologies accelerates in the Gulf.

The UAE, a major oil exporter, has been spending billions of dollars in a push to become a global AI player, looking to leverage its strong relations with the United States to secure access to technology.

Falcon Arabic, developed by Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), aims to capture the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world through a "high-quality native (non-translated) Arabic dataset," a statement said.

It also matches the performance of models up to 10 times its size, it said.

"Today, AI leadership is not about scale for the sake of scale. It is about making powerful tools useful, usable, and universal," Faisal Al Bannai, ATRC secretary general said in the statement.


Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

UAE

Arabic

Language

AI

Model

Gulf

