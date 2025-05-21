News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace
Variety and Tech
21-05-2025 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE launches Arabic language AI model as Gulf race gathers pace
The United Arab Emirates launched a new Arabic language artificial intelligence (AI) model on Wednesday as the regional race to develop AI technologies accelerates in the Gulf.
The UAE, a major oil exporter, has been spending billions of dollars in a push to become a global AI player, looking to leverage its strong relations with the United States to secure access to technology.
Falcon Arabic, developed by Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), aims to capture the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world through a "high-quality native (non-translated) Arabic dataset," a statement said.
It also matches the performance of models up to 10 times its size, it said.
"Today, AI leadership is not about scale for the sake of scale. It is about making powerful tools useful, usable, and universal," Faisal Al Bannai, ATRC secretary general said in the statement.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
UAE
Arabic
Language
AI
Model
Gulf
Next
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions
0
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
0
World News
2025-05-16
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
World News
2025-05-16
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:32
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
Variety and Tech
08:32
US singer Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-16
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Variety and Tech
2025-05-16
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
PM Salam urges higher turnout in Beirut, says voter participation still low
0
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:30
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
06:30
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)
2
Lebanon News
05:10
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
4
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
5
Lebanon News
04:20
Israel strikes vehicle in Ain Baal in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
Israel strikes vehicle in Ain Baal in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
8
Lebanon News
06:49
Lebanese President Aoun opens agricultural conference in Beirut, emphasizes sector's vital role
Lebanon News
06:49
Lebanese President Aoun opens agricultural conference in Beirut, emphasizes sector's vital role
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More