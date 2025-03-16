Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun paid tribute to Kamal Jumblatt on the 48th anniversary of his assassination, hailing him as a great Lebanese leader, a steadfast advocate for Palestine, and a visionary thinker who left a lasting impact on the region and the world.  

"We remember today the passing of Kamal Jumblatt—a leader, a believer in the Palestinian cause, a thinker whose influence radiated across the region and beyond, and a martyr who gave his life for freedom and liberation from what he once called 'the great prison,'" Aoun said.  

He also recalled, as Walid Jumblatt did earlier in the day, the innocent victims from Lebanon and beyond who lost their lives unjustly in the wake of that brutal crime.  

Reflecting on the lessons of the past, Aoun stressed that the unity of Lebanon as a state remains the ultimate and only proper protection for its people.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Kamal Jumblatt

Anniversary

Assassination

Red Cross finds three HTS militants’ bodies near border
Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry
