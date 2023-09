Google is giving its popular Chrome desktop browser a complete redesign in celebration of Chrome’s 15th anniversary.The browser’s new look will be based on Google’s “Material You” design principles and will also include an updated Chrome Web Store and new search tools in the Google search side panel.Google’s Safe Browsing feature will also be upgraded to check sites against Google’s known list of bad sites in real-time, it says.Previously, it checked against a list of sites updated after 30-60 minutes, but as phishing became more sophisticated, 60% of sites existed for less than 10 minutes, necessitating the real-time update.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/google-chrome-gets-a-visual-makeover-new-search-features-for-its-15th-anniversary/