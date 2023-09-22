X is shutting down its Circle feature in October

Variety and Tech
2023-09-22 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
X is shutting down its Circle feature in October
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
X is shutting down its Circle feature in October

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature — bringing an end to its glitchy history — The feature allowed users to share a post only with a set of people. It was the social network’s take on Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature.


The company said the feature will go away on October 31, and users won’t be able to add people to their circle.


Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/21/x-is-shutting-down-its-circle-feature-in-october/

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

X

Social

Network

Instagram

Feature

LBCI Next
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Threads adds easy profile switching to its mobile apps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-19

Elon Musk says X will charge users ‘a small monthly payment’ to use its service

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-02

Tesla packs higher-end Model S and X features into Model 3 refresh

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

Biden expands Washington coalition network to confront China, Russia and Trump

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-19

Musk says X’s ‘block’ feature is going away

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:03

Threads adds easy profile switching to its mobile apps

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:41

TikTok may start serving you Google Search results

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-21

Poland opens privacy probe of ChatGPT following GDPR complaint

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04

Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More