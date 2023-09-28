Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82

British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, who gained fame for his portrayal of "Albus Dumbledore" in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 82, as announced by his family on Thursday.



Gambon had an illustrious acting career spanning decades across television, cinema, radio, and the stage, earning him four BAFTA Awards and an Olivier Award. His beloved role as the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter series marked the pinnacle of his career.



In a statement, his family said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sir Michael Gambon." They added, "Michael, a cherished husband and father, passed peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his wife Anne and son Fergus, following a bout of pneumonia."



Born in Ireland, Gambon embarked on a brilliant theatrical career, making his stage debut in Shakespeare's "Othello" at the Gate Theatre in Dublin in 1962.



He gained prominence in the UK with his portrayal of the French detective in the TV series "Maigret" on ITV, and in 1986, he received acclaim for his role as Philip Marlowe in the miniseries "The Singing Detective" written by Dennis Potter.



However, Gambon's most iconic role remained his portrayal of "Dumbledore" in the Harry Potter films, which began with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in 1997 and enjoyed immense popularity.



In 1998, Gambon was honored with a knighthood for his contributions to the entertainment industry.







AFP