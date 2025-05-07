Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Variety and Tech
07-05-2025 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company announced plans for a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates after posting a strong increase in quarterly revenues.

The waterfront resort will be located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and built in conjunction with local firm Miral, Disney announced in a statement, adding it hoped to attract tourists from "the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Disney

Theme Park

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25

Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18

Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-04

Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02

TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29

Meta releases standalone AI app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More