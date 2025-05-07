News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
Variety and Tech
07-05-2025 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company announced plans for a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates after posting a strong increase in quarterly revenues.
The waterfront resort will be located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and built in conjunction with local firm Miral, Disney announced in a statement, adding it hoped to attract tourists from "the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Disney
Theme Park
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-04
Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient
Variety and Tech
2025-05-04
Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02
TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02
TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
0
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29
Meta releases standalone AI app
Variety and Tech
2025-04-29
Meta releases standalone AI app
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
0
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-31
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Lebanon News
2025-03-31
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
3
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
5
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
6
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
8
Lebanon News
02:47
Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands
Lebanon News
02:47
Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More