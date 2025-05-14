US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

In an interview with LBCI from Riyadh, U.S. State Department spokesperson Samuel Werberg described the meeting between President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as a “historic moment.”



Werberg also reaffirmed Washington’s support for Lebanon, saying, “We want to provide full support to the Lebanese people. Lebanon now has a president and a new government, and we will continue supporting the Lebanese Army.”



On Syria, Werberg stressed the importance of protecting minorities and preventing any group from exploiting the security vacuum to launch attacks on neighboring countries.



He added that it is the Syrian government’s responsibility to secure the rights that have been denied to the Syrian people for years.



“The door is open,” he said, referring to continued communication with Syrian officials.