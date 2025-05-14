Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

14-05-2025 | 03:18
Israel&#39;s Channel 12: &#39;Senior&#39; Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

Israel's Channel 12, citing a security source, reported the killing of a Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon. 

The channel claimed that the target was a "senior Hezbollah official," though no name or further details were given.
 

