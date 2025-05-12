Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies

Variety and Tech
12-05-2025 | 13:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new company to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a top priority of its economic diversification drive.

U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Saudi Arabia this week, the first stop on his Gulf tour, and AI is expected to be a major discussion point during Tuesday's joint Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh.

The kingdom, the world's biggest crude exporter, is undergoing a significant economic and social transformation under its Vision 2030 program which aims to wean the economy off its oil dependency.

It wants to develop AI technology and infrastructure - including data centres - and has ambitions to establish the kingdom as a global centre for AI, pitching itself as a prospective hub for AI activity outside the United States.



Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Saudi Arabia

Crown

Prince

Company

AI

Technologies

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-30

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-14

Saudi crown prince holds phone call with Russian President: SPA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-04

Cedar's Foods CEO Charles Hanna named 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-02

TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11

Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More