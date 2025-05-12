Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new company to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a top priority of its economic diversification drive.



U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Saudi Arabia this week, the first stop on his Gulf tour, and AI is expected to be a major discussion point during Tuesday's joint Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh.



The kingdom, the world's biggest crude exporter, is undergoing a significant economic and social transformation under its Vision 2030 program which aims to wean the economy off its oil dependency.



It wants to develop AI technology and infrastructure - including data centres - and has ambitions to establish the kingdom as a global centre for AI, pitching itself as a prospective hub for AI activity outside the United States.







