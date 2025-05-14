At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

14-05-2025 | 04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

During the U.S.-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of limiting weapons to the control of the Lebanese state.
 
“We reaffirm the need to ensure that arms are solely in the hands of the Lebanese state,” the crown prince said, voicing Saudi Arabia’s continued support for efforts aimed at restoring stability in Lebanon.

LBCI Next
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
LBCI Previous

