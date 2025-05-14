EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

The European Union has announced €8 million in support for stability, security, and peace in Lebanon, following 13 months of conflict.



The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will implement the project.



The conflict has caused significant civilian casualties, widespread destruction, and large-scale displacement. It has also strained Lebanon’s already fragile public institutions, limiting their ability to deliver essential services. Security institutions continue to face major challenges in maintaining stability amid ongoing tensions.



In partnership with UNDP and UNODC, the EU is supporting communities affected by conflict and facilitating their return to safe and stable areas.



The initiative will reinforce local efforts for conflict prevention and peacebuilding and enhance the capacity of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to provide security services. It will also support the Lebanon Mine Action Center (LMAC) in managing unexploded ordnance in conflict-affected regions.



The funding agreement was signed at the ISF headquarters in Beirut, in the presence of ISF Director General Major General Raed Abdullah, Peter Wagner, Director of the EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, Sandra De Waele, Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, and Blerta Aliko, UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon.