Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM

Germany on Monday pledged an additional 300 million euros in aid to support Syrians, ahead of an EU donor drive to raise funds after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.



"For this mammoth task, Germany will provide the United Nations and selected organizations with a further 300 million euros for this peaceful process and for the people in Syria and the people in the region," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels.



AFP