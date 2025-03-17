Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM

17-03-2025 | 04:38
Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM
Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM

Germany on Monday pledged an additional 300 million euros in aid to support Syrians, ahead of an EU donor drive to raise funds after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

"For this mammoth task, Germany will provide the United Nations and selected organizations with a further 300 million euros for this peaceful process and for the people in Syria and the people in the region," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels.

AFP

LBCI Next
Iran expresses regret over recent Lebanese-Syrian border tensions
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
LBCI Previous

