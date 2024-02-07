News
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
2024-02-07 | 04:01
IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping
IKEA, the multinational conglomerate known for its ready-to-assemble furniture, has introduced an AI assistant exclusively available on the OpenAI GPT Store. This tool, powered by artificial intelligence, aims to revolutionize home design, inspiration, and shopping experiences.
The launch of the IKEA AI Assistant signifies a significant step towards democratizing planning services, offering users personalized furniture and decor suggestions tailored to their needs.
Factors such as room dimensions, personal style, sustainability preferences, budget, and functional requirements are considered to provide tailored recommendations.
According to IKEA, introducing the AI assistant is part of an ongoing initiative to enrich the retail experience and enhance interactions with customers and coworkers.
Francesco Marzoni, Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) at IKEA, emphasized the company's pragmatic, execution-focused approach, leveraging early efforts in a responsible AI framework to shape its strategy.
"We activated a broad ecosystem of partners to bring to life several experiments so that we can take part in the AI evolution as we shape our company strategy," Marzoni said.
The IKEA AI Assistant allows users to articulate specific home design needs using natural language and receive customized recommendations.
Currently available for GPT Plus users in the US market, IKEA plans to expand the availability of its AI assistant to more markets where ChatGPT is accessible throughout the year.
Parag Parekh, Global Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for IKEA Retail (Ingka Group), emphasized that introducing the IKEA AI Assistant is part of an ongoing journey to enrich the retail experience and explore new avenues for customer interaction and development.
