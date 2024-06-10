Intel says 'timelines can change,' when asked about expansion in Israel

Variety and Tech
2024-06-10 | 14:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Intel says &#39;timelines can change,&#39; when asked about expansion in Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Intel says 'timelines can change,' when asked about expansion in Israel

Intel Corp said in response to a report on Monday that it was halting a $25 billion expansion of its factory in Israel that managing large-scale projects often involves adapting to changing timelines.

"Israel continues to be one of our key global manufacturing and R&D sites and we remain fully committed to the region. As we’ve previously noted, the scope and pace of Intel’s manufacturing expansion at our sites around the world depends heavily on various factors," the company said in a statement.

"Managing large-scale projects, especially in our industry, often involves adapting to changing timelines. Our decisions are based on business conditions, market dynamics and responsible capital management," it said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Intel Corp

Israel

Project

LBCI Next
Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' AI
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Israel 'reprimands' Slovenian ambassador for her country's recognition of the Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
13:11

Yemeni rebels say aid workers held over 'US-Israeli spy network'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Israeli hostage rescue operations reached near US pier but were separate: Pentagon says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:41

Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' AI

LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Gold prices decline following hawkish Fed minutes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37

UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-04

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More