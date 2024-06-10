Intel says 'timelines can change,' when asked about expansion in Israel

Intel Corp said in response to a report on Monday that it was halting a $25 billion expansion of its factory in Israel that managing large-scale projects often involves adapting to changing timelines.



"Israel continues to be one of our key global manufacturing and R&D sites and we remain fully committed to the region. As we’ve previously noted, the scope and pace of Intel’s manufacturing expansion at our sites around the world depends heavily on various factors," the company said in a statement.



"Managing large-scale projects, especially in our industry, often involves adapting to changing timelines. Our decisions are based on business conditions, market dynamics and responsible capital management," it said.



