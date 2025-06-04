News
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
World News
04-06-2025 | 14:05
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Ukraine with Pope Leo in a telephone call on Wednesday, claiming he wanted peace through diplomacy, the Kremlin said.
Putin however also claimed "the regime in Kyiv is betting on an escalation of the conflict and carrying out of acts of sabotage against civil infrastructure on Russian territory," it said in a statement.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Leo has reportedly said he is willing to host peace talks between the two countries.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Ukraine
Conflict
Pope Leo
Kremlin
