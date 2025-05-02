Ukraine's PM says two US minerals deal documents won't need ratification, lawmaker says

Ukraine's prime minister told parliament on Friday that two of the three documents related to a minerals deal with the United States would not need to be ratified, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.



Ukraine and the U.S. signed a deal on Wednesday that will give the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.



The agreement, heavily promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, is central to Kyiv's efforts to mend ties with the White House, its main military backer in its war against Russian invasion, which frayed after Trump took office in January.



Reuters