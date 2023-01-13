News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nassar adds Saydet AL Khalas Church to religious tourism map
Variety
2023-01-13 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nassar adds Saydet AL Khalas Church to religious tourism map
The third phase of the "Restoration of Historic Churches Project" in Lebanon, implemented by the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) in cooperation with the Pázmány Péter Catholic University and funded by the Hungarian government was launched on Thursday.
During the ceremony, Dr. Ghada Karam read the Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar's speech, in which he expressed that religious tourism had witnessed rapid development in the world and Lebanon has always been a place of refuge and spiritual retreats due to the diversity of its religions and sects, which explains its richness in unique religious sites.
Additionally, in 2019, the Vatican designated Lebanon as a destination for religious pilgrimages, which immensely helped achieve the goal of the Ministry of Tourism to make modern religious pilgrims discover the same sanctuary in the beauty of the country of holy places by protecting and promoting them as religious tourist destinations.
During the speech, Nassar stated that the "Hungary Helps" project aims to support the local Christian people and young people working in various fields. This aid encourages Christian entrepreneurs to support Lebanese Christians to help them overcome the economic and social challenges they face due to the deteriorating financial situation.
On this occasion, and based on the Ministry's continuous work to enhance Lebanon's position as a tourist, religious and cultural center, Nassar announced that the Ministry of Tourism has decided to include the Saydet Al Khalas church in Jeita on the map of religious tourism and promote it on all sites as a spiritual tourist site, hoping that the scope of these cultural, tourism, heritage, and archaeological projects will expand to include other sites throughout Lebanon.
It is noteworthy that the "Restoration of Historic Churches Project" aims to restore 63 churches in Lebanon and was launched in 2018. During its first and second phases, the restoration operations included 33 churches, while the third phase, which is currently underway, will consist of 30 churches.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Restore
Saydet AL Khalas
Church
Religious
Tourism
Map
Caretaker
Minister of Tourism
Walid Nassar
Restoration
Next
UN extends Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s mandate
Why the time is right for a Mercedes-Benz charging network
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
0
Variety
2022-12-15
Tourism Minister adds four sites in Zahle to international tourism map
Variety
2022-12-15
Tourism Minister adds four sites in Zahle to international tourism map
0
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
0
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
0
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
0
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
Middle East
07:19
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store