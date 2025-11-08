News
Syria launches wide campaign against ISIS cells, Interior Ministry spokesperson tells LBCI

08-11-2025 | 11:47
08-11-2025 | 11:47
The spokesperson for the Syrian Interior Ministry told LBCI that, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, the ministry has launched a large-scale campaign targeting ISIS cells operating across multiple provinces.
The spokesperson added that the campaign will continue for several days, and the ministry will release full details after the operation’s objectives are achieved and the wanted ISIS members are apprehended.
