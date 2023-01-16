Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening

2023-01-16 | 07:34
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
1min
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Lebanon began the year 2023 witnessing a surge of tourism, including the reopening of the Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.  

In a tweet, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, expressed his love for Lebanon via his Twitter account, voicing sadness at the deteriorating economic conditions, stating that the reopening comes for the sake of employing the youth and support hundreds of families.  

During the celebratory event, the hotel hosted local officials, foreign dignitaries, celebrities, and the press to mark the hotel's recent opening.  

Accompanied by live music performances, guests were invited to enjoy a selection of food and beverages curated by Hilton's world-class chefs.  

For more than a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has led the hospitality sector with nearly 600 hotels across six continents, including in Lebanon, where the Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace became a leading destination for locals and tourists in the heart of Sin El Fil, Beirut. 
 

