Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel: State TV

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 00:15
High views
Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel: State TV
0min
Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel: State TV

Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks on Israel early Saturday, state media said, after Israel's military reported it detected inbound missiles from Iran.

"New round of Honest Promise three attacks," state television reported, referring to the name of the Iranian military operation against Israel following deadly Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Attacks

Israel

Missiles

Military

