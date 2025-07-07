Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal

07-07-2025 | 03:41
Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal
0min
Envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut to receive Lebanon’s official response to US proposal

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Beirut, where he is expected to receive Lebanon’s official response to a proposal he submitted as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

