Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

No matter where they are in the world, the Lebanese youth shines despite it all. Whether in arts, singing, dancing, or any other creative field, they easily mesmerize their communities with their talents.



The 13-year-old Jennifer Aoun, of Lebanese origins, impressed the jury of the talent show Sweden Got Talent after singing “The Power of Love” by the international artist Celine Dion.



After showcasing a fantastic performance with her powerful voice, Jennifer was met with a standing ovation by both the jury and the audience.



Her distinctive presence and impressive voice also led to her qualifying for the talent show’s semifinals.