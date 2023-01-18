Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

The Tukoh Taka "star," Lebanese singer and entertainer Myriam Fares, posted on her social media pages a video featuring clips documenting the interaction of fans with the song and showing spontaneous and crazy reactions of a large number of online users from around the world who expressed their admiration for the song.

With over 107M views on the YouTube platform to date, Myriam Fares' part at minute 2:22 was the music video’s most replayed clip, garnering the attention of many with her enthusiastic and energetic dance moves and tempo.



Taking part in the first FIFA World Cup hosted in the Arab world, Myriam Fares previously expressed that she achieved her childhood dream of uniting Arab culture and introducing it to fans coming from around the world, thanking the State of Qatar and the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) for choosing her to sing the official song.