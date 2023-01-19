9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar

2023-01-19 | 06:41
9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar
9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar

Under the supervision of Welsh trainer Mike Price, and as part of Meet 2 of the Qatar Foundation Swim Series 2022-23 for Competitive Swimming, held at the Recreation Center in Education City, the 9-years-old Lebanese swimmer Jessica Raslan from H20 Swim Club, won 6 medals, including five gold and one silver.

Here are Jessica's results:  

100m breaststroke: gold medal   

200m freestyle: gold medal   

50m freestyle: gold medal   

50m breaststroke: gold medal   

50m butterfly: gold medal  

50m backstroke: silver medal   

Among more than 200 swimmers representing various academies and clubs from Arab and foreign nationalities, who participated in the tournament, the three Raslan sisters, Sarah, Catherine, and Jessica, participated in 18 races, breaking 14 personal records and winning seven medals, including the five gold, silver, and bronze medals.   

Sarah also broke her records, finishing fourth in her age group (14-16 years old), while Catherine Raslan (12 years old) won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke category.
 

