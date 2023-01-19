9-year-old Lebanese swimmer wins six medals in Qatar

Here are Jessica's results:



100m breaststroke: gold medal



200m freestyle: gold medal



50m freestyle: gold medal



50m breaststroke: gold medal



50m butterfly: gold medal



50m backstroke: silver medal



Among more than 200 swimmers representing various academies and clubs from Arab and foreign nationalities, who participated in the tournament, the three Raslan sisters, Sarah, Catherine, and Jessica, participated in 18 races, breaking 14 personal records and winning seven medals, including the five gold, silver, and bronze medals.



Sarah also broke her records, finishing fourth in her age group (14-16 years old), while Catherine Raslan (12 years old) won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke category.