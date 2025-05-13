News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Speaking to LBCI from Riyadh, U.S. State Department spokesperson Sam Werberg said President Donald Trump's visit to the region is focused on reinforcing cooperation across key sectors with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.
Werberg noted that the visit emphasizes regional security, economic and social collaboration, and artificial intelligence.
Werberg confirmed that Trump is expected to discuss the war in Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At the same time, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will continue negotiations with Qatar and Egypt to end the war. He stressed that coordination with regional partners remains central to U.S. efforts.
"President Trump follows an 'America First' approach and will defend U.S. interests above all," Werberg stated.
Turning to Lebanon, Werberg said the United States is actively seeking the best ways to support the Lebanese Army, which "must assert control over every inch of Lebanese territory."
"Discussions are also underway with the Lebanese government regarding economic support tailored to the country's current needs," he added.
Werberg added that the U.S. sees fundamental changes taking place in Lebanon with the country's new president and government. He said the United States now enjoys consistent, daily communication with Lebanese officials and closely monitors their concerns, developments, and priorities.
Lebanon News
US
State
Department
Sam Werberg
LBCI
US
Lebanese Army
Next
President Aoun: Gulf leaders appreciate Lebanese contributions, investment tied to restored trust
Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry's roadmap
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
0
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
0
Middle East News
2025-04-21
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
Middle East News
2025-04-21
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
Lebanon News
10:16
Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Polls close in North Lebanon and Akkar as vote counting begins
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Polls close in North Lebanon and Akkar as vote counting begins
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Lebanon News
2025-05-09
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
3
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
4
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
7
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More