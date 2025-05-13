US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army

Speaking to LBCI from Riyadh, U.S. State Department spokesperson Sam Werberg said President Donald Trump's visit to the region is focused on reinforcing cooperation across key sectors with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.



Werberg noted that the visit emphasizes regional security, economic and social collaboration, and artificial intelligence.



Werberg confirmed that Trump is expected to discuss the war in Gaza with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At the same time, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will continue negotiations with Qatar and Egypt to end the war. He stressed that coordination with regional partners remains central to U.S. efforts.



"President Trump follows an 'America First' approach and will defend U.S. interests above all," Werberg stated.



Turning to Lebanon, Werberg said the United States is actively seeking the best ways to support the Lebanese Army, which "must assert control over every inch of Lebanese territory."



"Discussions are also underway with the Lebanese government regarding economic support tailored to the country's current needs," he added.



Werberg added that the U.S. sees fundamental changes taking place in Lebanon with the country's new president and government. He said the United States now enjoys consistent, daily communication with Lebanese officials and closely monitors their concerns, developments, and priorities.