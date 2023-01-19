Lebanese movie Dirty Difficult Dangerous wins in Palm Springs

Set in Beirut, Ahmed, a Syrian refugee, and Mehdia, an Ethiopian domestic worker, experience an impossible love story.



While Mehdia tries to free herself from her employers, Ahmed struggles to make a living by selling scrap metal while being affected by health issues. Even with no future prospects, the two lovers seize the chance one day and flee Beirut, to start over elsewhere as Ahmed's condition worsens.



The movie, which opened the 19th edition of Giornate degli Autori, held in parallel with the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, has previously won many awards, including the Critic Choice Award's Honorable Mention at the Filmfest Hamburg 2022.