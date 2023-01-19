Lebanese movie Dirty Difficult Dangerous wins in Palm Springs

Variety
2023-01-19 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese movie Dirty Difficult Dangerous wins in Palm Springs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese movie Dirty Difficult Dangerous wins in Palm Springs

Directed by the Lebanese-French director Wissam Charaf, the Lebanese movie, Dirty Difficult Dangerous has won the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023.

Set in Beirut, Ahmed, a Syrian refugee, and Mehdia, an Ethiopian domestic worker, experience an impossible love story.  

While Mehdia tries to free herself from her employers, Ahmed struggles to make a living by selling scrap metal while being affected by health issues. Even with no future prospects, the two lovers seize the chance one day and flee Beirut, to start over elsewhere as Ahmed's condition worsens.  

The movie, which opened the 19th edition of Giornate degli Autori, held in parallel with the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, has previously won many awards, including the Critic Choice Award's Honorable Mention at the Filmfest Hamburg 2022.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanese

Movie

Palm Springs

Lebanon

Lebanese Director

LBCI Next
Amazon fined by regulators for unsafe warehouse work conditions
Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Lebanese movie Farah is among the most trending on Netflix in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:28

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting

LBCI
Variety
11:19

UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks

LBCI
Variety
10:41

Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan

LBCI
Variety
10:31

Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Middle East
11:34

Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app