Iran-US nuclear talks 'may be extended': Iranian state media

Middle East News
26-04-2025 | 05:14

0min
Iran-US nuclear talks 'may be extended': Iranian state media

A third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States "may be extended," Iranian state media reported Saturday, as negotiators were meeting in Oman.

"Given that the negotiations have entered technical and expert-level discussions and the examination of details, it can be anticipated that it may be extended if necessary," the official IRNA news agency said.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

US

Nuclear Talks

Oman

'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television





