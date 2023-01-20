Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint

Variety
2023-01-20 | 05:43
High views
Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint
2min
Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint

After Capernaum's wide success, the Lebanese director, Nadine Labaki, found herself under the spotlight again after rumors of prosecution claiming an appeal against her based on a complaint filed by the Turkish director, Andaç Haznedaroglu, for plagiarism, which later turned out to be untrue.

Labaki's media office issued a statement to end what is being circulated.   

The statement issued by Labaki's office said that some media outlets have been circulating news that the public prosecution in Beirut has charged Labaki based on intellectual property violations under the Protection of Literary and Artistic Property law regarding the film's script based on a complaint submitted by the Turkish director, stressing that "the aforementioned complaint is purely arbitrary and came after Capernaum's success and for purposes that have become known."  

The statement pointed out that Labaki has not been informed to date of any decision related to the allegations, adding that the claims published by the media suggest that she has been convicted, which "indicates a clear intention to harm and defame her reputation and cause the most severe damage to her."  

It added: "In any case, Ms. Nadine Labaki reserves all her rights to submit defenses and appropriate means of defense to show the truth in the complaint above, to reject its illegality and to stop the prosecution in it, as well as to file a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Haznedaroglu and request that she be obliged to pay the maximum value of the damage."  

The statement concluded that the Lebanese director will take all necessary legal measures against the media, social media sites, and any party involved "in this slanderous campaign that has targeted her for a few months, to preserve her rights and reputation."  

It is worth noting that Nadine Labaki had previously filed a complaint against Andaç Haznedaroglu before the competent criminal authorities in Lebanon for crimes of slander. Investigations are currently ongoing into this complaint.
 

