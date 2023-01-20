News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint
Variety
2023-01-20 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint
After Capernaum's wide success, the Lebanese director, Nadine Labaki, found herself under the spotlight again after rumors of prosecution claiming an appeal against her based on a complaint filed by the Turkish director, Andaç Haznedaroglu, for plagiarism, which later turned out to be untrue.
Labaki's media office issued a statement to end what is being circulated.
The statement issued by Labaki's office said that some media outlets have been circulating news that the public prosecution in Beirut has charged Labaki based on intellectual property violations under the Protection of Literary and Artistic Property law regarding the film's script based on a complaint submitted by the Turkish director, stressing that "the aforementioned complaint is purely arbitrary and came after Capernaum's success and for purposes that have become known."
The statement pointed out that Labaki has not been informed to date of any decision related to the allegations, adding that the claims published by the media suggest that she has been convicted, which "indicates a clear intention to harm and defame her reputation and cause the most severe damage to her."
It added: "In any case, Ms. Nadine Labaki reserves all her rights to submit defenses and appropriate means of defense to show the truth in the complaint above, to reject its illegality and to stop the prosecution in it, as well as to file a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Haznedaroglu and request that she be obliged to pay the maximum value of the damage."
The statement concluded that the Lebanese director will take all necessary legal measures against the media, social media sites, and any party involved "in this slanderous campaign that has targeted her for a few months, to preserve her rights and reputation."
It is worth noting that Nadine Labaki had previously filed a complaint against Andaç Haznedaroglu before the competent criminal authorities in Lebanon for crimes of slander. Investigations are currently ongoing into this complaint.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Nadine Labaki
Capernaum
Complaint
Lawsuit
Lebanese Film
Lebanon
Next
'Keep it in the ground' Greta Thunberg tells protest at end of WEF
Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down as co-CEO
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
0
Variety
08:47
Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton
Variety
08:47
Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton
0
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:14
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
Variety
09:14
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
0
Variety
09:09
Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
Variety
09:09
Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards
0
Variety
08:47
Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton
Variety
08:47
Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton
0
Variety
07:37
Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector
Variety
07:37
Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
10:04
Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed
Sports
10:04
Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-12
Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?
Press Highlights
2022-12-12
Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-17
Berri, Mikati win “electricity round,” Bassil loses bet on “Hezbollah”
Press Highlights
2023-01-17
Berri, Mikati win “electricity round,” Bassil loses bet on “Hezbollah”
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?
2
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
World
08:34
Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Cabinet approves treasury advances in favor of EDL
4
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon loses UN voting rights after failing to pay $1.8M in dues
5
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
6
Sports
05:35
Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs
Sports
05:35
Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs
7
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
8
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:00
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store