Georges Wassouf to honor his late son with a song

“The artist, George Wassouf, thanks everyone who consoled him and stood by him in this painful time and apologizes for canceling his participation in events, festivals, and concerts scheduled for January and February due to the circumstances he is going through.”



“And since songs remain with Abou Wadih’s truest expression of his pain, he will have, first of all, a date with a song for his late son, Wadih, to return to work according to his commitments at the end of February, appreciating his fans and followers who overwhelmed him with a noble emotion that he will not forget, and asking God to keep these calamities away from everyone,” the statement concluded.