'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris
World News
04-07-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris
Paris on Friday praised steps taken by China to resolve a trade dispute concerning brandies but added that a number of "major issues" remained unresolved.
"The decision by the Chinese authorities to close an investigation into European brandies, with a very broad scope of exemptions, is a positive step for many players in the cognac and Armagnac industry," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement to AFP. "Several major issues remain unresolved," he added.
AFP
World News
China
Trade
Dispute
France
