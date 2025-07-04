'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris

04-07-2025 | 09:45
Paris on Friday praised steps taken by China to resolve a trade dispute concerning brandies but added that a number of "major issues" remained unresolved.

"The decision by the Chinese authorities to close an investigation into European brandies, with a very broad scope of exemptions, is a positive step for many players in the cognac and Armagnac industry," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement to AFP. "Several major issues remain unresolved," he added.

AFP
 

World News

China

Trade

Dispute

France

