'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris

Paris on Friday praised steps taken by China to resolve a trade dispute concerning brandies but added that a number of "major issues" remained unresolved.



"The decision by the Chinese authorities to close an investigation into European brandies, with a very broad scope of exemptions, is a positive step for many players in the cognac and Armagnac industry," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement to AFP. "Several major issues remain unresolved," he added.



AFP