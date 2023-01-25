Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

2023-01-25 | 10:50
Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

Al Bustan International Festival of Music and the Performing Arts announced this year's festival program, under the theme of "Harmonies of Peace," which will start on February 23 and continues until March 19, 2023, with 19 live performances by international and Lebanese artists and musicians, ranging from classical music, jazz, oriental jazz, and Lebanese music.

Laura Lahoud, vice president of the festival, stressed that the festival would remain an act of faith in Lebanon, focusing on the role of culture and creativity, the importance of music, and respond the many crises with the rhythm of music, pointing out that the musicians who will participate in this edition are from all over the world, including Lebanon, Europe, America, as well as from Ukraine, Russia, and Palestine.   

Among the highlights of the festival is a concert on February 24 performed by Ukrainian pianist Valentina Lisitsa on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and this year's festival is heading south, in Sidon in Khan Sacy with the artist Faris Ishaq and the Kham Quartet in an evening of oriental jazz, and in Tyre with the Young Musicians European Orchestra with the "In the Name of our Peacekeepers" event.  

The program also includes two concerts, titled "Better Days to Come," prepared by the artist Georges Khabbaz.
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

