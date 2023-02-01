UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador

As a motivational speaker and activist, Azzam is considered a role model for women in sports; she will support efforts to advance gender equality in Lebanon in partnership with UN Women.



The announcement was made during a ceremony after she led a group of women, women’s rights activists, women in sports, ambassadors, government ministers, and UN officials on a walk in the Chouf mountains.



UN Special Coordinator Joanna Wronecka congratulated the Lebanese activist on her appointment. “As demonstrated by her life, achievements, and proven commitments, I have no doubt that Joyce will keep working to advance gender equality in Lebanon,” added Wronecka.



While the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Imran Riza, welcomed Ms. Azzam by thanking her for being an inspiring role model for youth in Lebanon and elsewhere.



“She is an inspiration for a generation of girls who want to climb to new heights in their personal and professional lives. We look forward to two years of action and achievements with Joyce […] to inspire and drive change for equality and equal rights,” said Rachel Dore-Weeks, UN Women representative in Lebanon.



In turn, Azzam expressed gratitude to be appointed as UN Women’s first National Goodwill Ambassador for Lebanon. Adding this appointment will further the commitment to women and girls in the country, region, and world.



While talking about her plans, Joyce adds that she intends to connect with different communities across Lebanon, influence people to support women and girls, and promote women’s rights.



“Together with UN Women, I will draw attention to the priority issues for women’s empowerment and gender equality both in sports and in other sectors. I invite the Government of Lebanon, and others from both civil society and the private sector, to join us in our journey towards a more equitable society, for that is the way toward progress and prosperity.”



Born during the 15-year civil war with Hypermobility Syndrome, Joyce Azzam was the first Lebanese woman, and one of a few Arab women, to climb all Seven Summits of the world, and since 2006, she has climbed 29 mountains around the world.



Currently, she is stepping forward to become one of a few women to complete the Explorers’ Grand Slam, traversing from coast to pole, the North Pole and The South Pole.