News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
Variety
2023-02-06 | 04:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
An Iranian singer who faces possible prison time for his song that’s become an anthem to the ongoing protests shaking the Islamic Republic wept early Monday after seeing he’d won a Grammy.
Shervin Hajipour appeared stunned after hearing Jill Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, announce he’d won the Grammy’s new song for social change special merit award for “Baraye.” An online video showed Hajipour in a darkened room, wiping tears away after the announcement.
Hajipour’s song “Baraye,” or “For” in English, begins with: “For dancing in the streets,” “for the fear we feel when we kiss.” The lyrics list reasons young Iranians have posted on Twitter for why they had protested against Iran’s ruling theocracy.
It ends with the widely chanted slogan that has become synonymous with the protests since the September death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Masha Amini: “For women, life, freedom.”
Released on his Instagram page, the song quickly went viral. Hajipour then was arrested and held for several days before being released on bail in October. The 25-year-old singer faces charges of “propaganda against the regime” and “instigating the violence,” according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the monthslong protests.
The charges Hajipour faces can carry as much as six years in prison all together. The singer is also banned from leaving Iran.
Wearing a shining, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress at the Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles, Biden said that a song “can unite, inspire and ultimately change the world.”
“This song became the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests, a powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights,” Biden said. “Shervin was arrested, but this song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme: Women, life, freedom.”
Those gathered cheered Biden’s remarks. On Instagram, Hajipour simply wrote: “We won.”
There was no immediate reaction in Iranian state media or from government officials to Hajipour’s win. The singer is among over 19,600 people arrested amid the demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. At least 527 people have been killed amid a violent suppression of the demonstration by authorities.
On Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid the protests, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown.
AP
Variety
Iran
Joe Biden
Grammy Awards
Middle East
Jill Biden
Entertainment
Music
Prison
Protest
Anthem
Politics
Government
Violence
Next
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-05
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Middle East
2023-02-05
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Middle East
2023-02-03
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
Middle East
2023-02-02
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Middle East
2023-02-01
Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
0
Variety
07:34
Nissan to buy up to 15 percent stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
Variety
07:34
Nissan to buy up to 15 percent stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
0
Variety
07:24
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Variety
07:24
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
0
Variety
05:12
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Variety
05:12
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
0
World
07:51
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
07:51
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
Middle East
07:37
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
07:37
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
3
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
4
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
5
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
6
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
7
Middle East
04:31
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
Middle East
04:31
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
8
Middle East
04:26
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid
Middle East
04:26
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store