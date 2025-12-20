Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

20-12-2025 | 12:08
Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war
Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that only the U.S. is capable of persuading Russia to end the war in Ukraine, as diplomats converged on Miami for fresh talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I believe that such strength exists in the United States and in President (Donald) Trump. And I believe that we should not be looking for alternatives to the United States. All alternatives are under question as to whether they would be able to do this," Zelensky told reporters.

